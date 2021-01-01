Police: Baby dies after man reports finding dog on her

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 4-month-old girl has died after she was reportedly found with a dog lying on top of her on New Year’s Eve.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man called at about 7 p.m. Thursday and said he awoke to find the animal on top of the baby, who was unconscious and wasn’t breathing. The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified her as Raelynn Harrison of Dayton. An autopsy is planned and police are investigating.

