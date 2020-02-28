Breaking News
Police: At least 3 injured in Harrison Twp. shooting
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: At least 3 injured in Harrison Twp. shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Harrison Twp shooting

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say they believe at least three people have been injured in a shooting in Harrison Township.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Northcutt Place. They could not immediately confirm how severe the injuries are, but a Sergeant tells us one person was shot in the leg.

A suspect in a white vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS