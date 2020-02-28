Police: At least 3 injured in Harrison Twp. shooting

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say they believe at least three people have been injured in a shooting in Harrison Township.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Northcutt Place. They could not immediately confirm how severe the injuries are, but a Sergeant tells us one person was shot in the leg.
A suspect in a white vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
