Police asking public to report suspicious activity to keep shopping areas safe

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township police officer Pat McCoy says the department is planning to step up security in shopping areas during the holidays. But he also says it’s the common customer who can keep others safe by speaking up when they see something suspicious.

“We like having as many eyes out there in the public as we can. If you see it, call us,” encouraged Officer McCoy.

A Dayton Mall employee, Te’Laya Coney is speaking up after she says she felt unsafe while leaving work on Monday. She is claiming she was followed to the bus stop by two men in a car, but she decided to run, getting on the bus before she could find out anything else.

Coney says usually her coworkers use recommended safety measures.

“We never leave alone, we always clock out at the same time, we park in the same parking lot,” shared Coney.

Officer McCoy encourages people to follow these same safety measures and offers more advice if someone were to find themselves in a similarly unsafe situation.

“First thing you should do is contact [police]. If [you] feel you are being followed or targeted, give us a call or just drive straight to the police department…You don’t want to be a target at all, but if it should happen just do whatever you can to get away,” said Officer McCoy.

He also says that it is extremely important to file an official police report with as many details as you can give.

