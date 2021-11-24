CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police are asking for your help identifying a truck and suspects after a trailer theft at Bill’s Donuts.

The Centerville Police Department said Wednesday it is trying to identify a white box truck and at least two men in a photo captured at Bill’s Donuts on N. Main Street. The theft of a trailer from the parking lot happened Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 am.

(Photo: Centerville Police)

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who can identify the truck or the subjects in the photos is asked to contact Centerville Police at 937-433-6590.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com is working to learn more and will keep this page updated as more information becomes available.