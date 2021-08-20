Police ask for help identifying man who stole TV from Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying the man pictured below who is accused of stealing from a Summit Square apartment.

Police said that theft happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 11. The suspect was seen taking a large TV from inside an apartment.

The suspect is described as being a Black man who is roughly 25-years-old. Police estimate his height at around 5,9″ and his weight around 169 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

This is developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.