Police ask for help identifying man who stole TV from Dayton apartment

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help identifying the man pictured below who is accused of stealing from a Summit Square apartment.

Police said that theft happened around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 11. The suspect was seen taking a large TV from inside an apartment.

The suspect is described as being a Black man who is roughly 25-years-old. Police estimate his height at around 5,9″ and his weight around 169 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

This is developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Delta variant infections

6-Year-Old Orca Unexpectedly Dies At SeaWorld

President Joe Biden speaks about the chaotic evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

1st 'murder hornet' nest of 2021 found in Washington

Uproar after Youngstown teacher posts about killed 10-year-old girl on social media

New COVID variants hit the U.S. and it’s unclear how effective current vaccines will be

More News