Police arrest suspect in connection to shooting death of Dayton man

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say they have made an arrest in the case of a man killed in Darke County on Friday.

Authorities said police were called to the 2100 block of State Route 502 Friday just before 5:30 pm on reports of a person found dead. Police said the victim, 31-year-old Vincent Hill, was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at his home.

Police later conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s home in Greenville. The suspect was arrested and placed into Darke County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

