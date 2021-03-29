Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting at Kettering gas station

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at a BP gas station on Saturday.

Lieutenant Sanders with the Kettering Police Department told 2 NEWS an arrest was made the night of the deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the BP gas station on South Smithville Road and Wilmington Pike around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one person dead and two others hurt in two separate cars.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified 21-year-old Anthony Gray, of Dayton as the man killed.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with a gunshot wound and the other with non-related injuries.

