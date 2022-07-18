MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Ludlow Falls was arrested on Friday after fleeing the scene of the crash with an axe.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a 44-year-old man was taken into custody after his vehicle went out of control on Peters Road. Miami Valley Today reported that the vehicle went off the side of the road, rolled twice and ended up in the ditch. The man then fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the vehicle.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies followed the man and found him in a field near Worley Road.

Police reported that when deputies ordered the man to come out of the field, he raised the axe. Deputies then drew their firearms and ordered him to drop the axe. Miami Valley Today said the man complied and was taken into custody.

Police at the scene spoke with a second crash victim and asked about the axe. The person said that the 44-year-old man is a “professional axe thrower and that was his favorite axe.”

The man was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants out of another jurisdiction, our partners reported.

Neither he nor the other crash victim was seriously injured.