Police arrest man wanted in connection with shooting at Miami Twp. hotel

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a shooting at the Double Tree Suites in Miami Township back in December.

Around 2:30 p.m., Miami Township detectives, along with Dayton Police and SOFAST Task Force detectives, tracked the man to a location on Lakeside Drive in Dayton.

He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

On December 18, 2019, a person was shot outside the hotel. A hotel employee was able to give a description of the vehicle involved, leading to a chase in Moraine where the car crashed.

Two suspects fled from the scene of the accident. Police captured one suspect but the other one was able to escape, until his arrest on Tuesday.

We’re told the victim survived the shooting.