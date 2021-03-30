Police arrest man Monday night after he drives into Ned Pepper’s Bar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police sent an officer to Ned Pepper’s Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District after a vehicle drove into the front of the building Monday night.

A police report filed by the responding officer said the call came in around 7:44 p.m. When he arrived no one had exited the vehicle, but a man and a woman eventually got out of the car.

The man was driving the car, and upon exiting he began arguing with someone outside of the vehicle. The police reports said the driver claims he into the building on purpose.

The officer was unable to determine whether either party was under the influence but the driver was arrested and taken to jail.

The police report states that there was no structural damage to the building.

