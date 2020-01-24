Police activity reported in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police activity is being reported in a Xenia neighborhood where authorities attempted to serve a warrant.

Several agencies including Xenia Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and Xenia Fire and EMS have responded to the area of East Church Street.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office tells us a SWAT situation has evolved from serving a warrant earlier in the day. They did not disclose any details surrounding the warrant.

2 NEWS is at the scene and working to learn more about this developing story.