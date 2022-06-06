DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a 911 caller found a man dead in his backyard.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the call came in shortly before 11 on Sunday night that a man was found dead outside a home on Clemmer Street.

When crews arrived at the scene, the man was found with gunshot wounds.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene.

A suspect has not been identified at this time and police are still investigating was led up to the shooting.

