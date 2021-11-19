HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Three teenagers are facing charges for allegedly setting a Huber Heights playground on fire.

Sergeant Brian Carr with Huber Heights Police said a 14 year old, 16 year old and 17 year old are facing charges of arson and vandalism.

Police said officers were sent to a fire at at Community Park on 5401 Chambersburg Rd. at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Callers reported the mulch was on fire at one of the playground sets, which then caught the playground set on fire. Three people were reported fleeing from the scene of the suspected arson. Fire Division was able to put the fire out, however, not before the playground set was destroyed.

Carr said the charges were approved in juvenile court Friday. The teens are not in custody and an arraignment date has yet to be announced.