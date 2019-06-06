Police: 2 inmates escape from MonDay Correctional
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for two inmates who escaped from MonDay Correctional Institute Wednesday night.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that just before 9 pm, two white males escaped out of a back window in the facility, located at 1951 S. Gettysburg Ave., and took off on foot.
One inmate was wearing a white shirt, stands 5'11" tall and weighs 173 pounds, while the other stands at 5'10", weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Law enforcement continues to search for the inmates.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
