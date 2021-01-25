Police: 2 children dead after weekend shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Division reported that two children died as a result of a shooting from over the weekend.

Officers were sent to a home on Russell Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday after being told two people were shot. When they entered the home they discovered two children suffering from gunshot wounds.

A report filed regarding the incident states that the victims were a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Police told 2 NEWS that a suspect has not been identified and they do not believe that this incident is a threat to public safety.

Springfield school officials also released a statement Monday morning confirming the death of two students, as well as offering grief counselors at Hayward Middle and Fulton Elementary.

“Our thoughts are with the family, teachers, friends, neighbors and all who loved and were loved by the two students involved,” Bob Hill, superintendent of Springfield City Schools. “Times like these remind us that we are one family in the SCSD, whether students are here for their entire K-12 experience or if only for a season of their precious lives. They mean the world to us.”

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, as well as police, are not releasing any additional information about the incident at this time. This matter is still under investigation and as a result, some of the information provided is intentionally vague.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is publicly available.