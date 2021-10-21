DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person showed up at a Dayton hospital after reports of two cars shooting at each other Thursday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS two cars were reported shooting at each other near a barbershop at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Emerson Avenue. Dispatchers also said a victim showed up at Grandview Hospital. That man’s condition is not known.

Police had no additional details at the time of this writing.

