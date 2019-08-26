Pole repair to close Clyo Road in Centerville Tuesday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A major road in Centerville will be closed for five hours Tuesday as repairs will be made to a pole.

Clyo Road between East Franklin Street/Centerville Station Road and Spring Valley Pike will be closed from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm Tuesday to repair a damaged Dayton Power & Light pole.

The city asks that people avoid the area if possible. Dates may be adjusted because of weather conditions.

