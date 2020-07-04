Pole down on Little York Road causes road closure

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A pole was hit by a vehicle and knocked down early Saturday morning, resulting in Little York Road to be closed from North Dixie Drive to Miller Lane.
Butler Township Police called to inform 2 NEWS of the closure and that it should take around six hours to reopen the road.
WDTN.com will update this story once the issue is resolved.
