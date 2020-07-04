Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Pole down on Little York Road causes road closure

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road_work_1557131742656.jpg

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A pole was hit by a vehicle and knocked down early Saturday morning, resulting in Little York Road to be closed from North Dixie Drive to Miller Lane.

Butler Township Police called to inform 2 NEWS of the closure and that it should take around six hours to reopen the road.

WDTN.com will update this story once the issue is resolved.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS