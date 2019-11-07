PNC workers stuffing backpacks for homeless

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg PNC Mortgage employees spent the day making sure those in need will be staying warm during the colder months.

Workers stuffed backpacks full of key items needed for winter survival and put them on a U-Haul. From there, they will be delivered to Homefull, a local organization helping the homeless in our community.

“This is my favorite day of the year. Rain, snow, shine, I don’t care,” says PNC worker Kathy Lensch, the Co-Chair of the Backpack Project.

Thursday’s rain didn’t stop workers from loading up supplies for those in need, realizing that people who don’t have anywhere to live are forced to brave these conditions every day. The campaign is employee driven. For some, giving back comes full circle.

“In my building we have people that were homeless and did go to Homefull for the shelters and are now working for PNC,” says Lensch.

“Our community has obviously been hit very hard this year and this is something of an annual event that our employees really feel good that it’s going to people in need,” says PNC Bank Regional President David Melin.

Each backpack was stuffed with hats, gloves, ponchos, and personal care and basic hygiene items all donated.

“We’ll even have people that knit hats and gloves so it has that personal touch to it,” says Melin.

The gesture might seem small, but it has a big impact.

“That’s what it’s all about is just being neighborly and taking care of each other,” says Lensch.

Since 2009, more than 10,000 backpacks have been distributed.

