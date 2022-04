DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — PNC donated 15 iPads to the Rosa Parks Early Learning Center on Tuesday.

On April 26, PNC Regional President Dave Melin donated a total of 15 iPads to DPS Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli for the Rosa Parks Early Learning Center.

The donation was a part of the PNC Foundation’s Grow Up Great Program. April is “Great Month” for the foundation where it celebrates preschoolers and their teachers. PNC employees volunteer in classrooms across the region as well.