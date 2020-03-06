PNC Bank partners with UD at Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs Center said Friday PNC Bank is the premier partner of the innovation hub at the Dayton Arcade, now named The Hub Powered by PNC Bank. UD said in a release the partnership will expand programming at The Hub to immerse students in the business community and help entrepreneurs from across the greater Dayton community bring their ideas to life.

The investment by PNC is designed to boost the local economy by encouraging students to remain in the area upon graduation and to help local entrepreneurs lay the foundation for Dayton’s future, UD said Friday.

“The Hub Powered by PNC Bank will bring together students, faculty and staff, regional entrepreneurs, local business leaders and global experts to form collaborative ideas and groundbreaking solutions to benefit the Dayton area,” said David Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton. “PNC is excited to assist the University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs Center as they work to strengthen the region’s future.”

The Hub Powered by PNC Bank, expected to open in late 2020, will occupy 95,000 square feet in the downtown Dayton Arcade with academic programs from the University of Dayton; comprehensive business, venture creation and commercialization support services from The Entrepreneurs Center; and working space for small businesses and startups with everything from open desks to private offices to larger tenant spaces, along with meeting rooms, conference areas, high-speed internet and other amenities.

The University of Dayton said in addition, PNC will:

Offer financial education, business planning, and banking and finance workshops to support students, entrepreneurs and startups

Support expansion of the University’s Flyer Pitch competition, one of the country’s largest business plan competitions at the collegiate level, awarding more than $90,000 in cash prizes and $100,000 of in-kind prizes

Host a variety of thought leadership events

Support Entrepreneurs at the Table, in which local executives, entrepreneurs and students work toward solutions for challenges and issues in business, twice a semester.

“PNC Bank’s partnership will help us achieve our vision for The Hub as a vibrant place where students, faculty and staff from across UD’s campus work alongside local entrepreneurs on innovative ideas that drive our community forward,” said University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina. “The Hub was born out of the relationship between UD and The Entrepreneurs Center and in collaboration with several organizations on campus, including the Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, the School of Engineering Innovation Center, the Department of Art and Design, and the Institute of Applied Creativity for Transformation. Its success lies in strong partnerships with the community and we are happy that PNC is helping us move our mission forward.”

Added Scott Koorndyk, president of The Entrepreneurs Center: “Entrepreneurs have long been at the forefront of innovation and prosperity in the Dayton region. PNC Bank recognizes the importance of new venture creation and shares our collective vision for The Hub to catalyze entrepreneurial activity and, in turn, our regional economy. The Hub presents a unique and exciting opportunity for big business to support small business and PNC Bank’s visionary leadership has stepped up for the benefit of our entire community. Dayton’s next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs will be better served through the very best programs and resources thanks to PNC Bank.”