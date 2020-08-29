PNC Bank Dayton needs help naming future service dog

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PNC Bank Dayton’s unnamed service dog | Provided by Guardian Angels

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — PNC Bank Dayton, with help from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, will be training a future service dog and is asking Dayton residents to help name it.

The Dayton themed names are:

  • Dunbar
  • Charity
  • Moses
  • Deeds
  • Cole
  • Kelley

PNC Bank Dayton managed to raise the funds necessary to pay for the overall cost, roughly $25,000, to train the dog thanks to its annual Mutt Strut event. The dog will one day go to a veteran, first-responder or civilian struggling with various conditions.

Click here to submit your vote, find out which name is winning or make a donation.

