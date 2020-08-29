DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — PNC Bank Dayton, with help from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, will be training a future service dog and is asking Dayton residents to help name it.
The Dayton themed names are:
- Dunbar
- Charity
- Moses
- Deeds
- Cole
- Kelley
PNC Bank Dayton managed to raise the funds necessary to pay for the overall cost, roughly $25,000, to train the dog thanks to its annual Mutt Strut event. The dog will one day go to a veteran, first-responder or civilian struggling with various conditions.
Click here to submit your vote, find out which name is winning or make a donation.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Riverside venue receives citation from Ohio Investigative Unit
- PNC Bank Dayton needs help naming future service dog
- Omega Music to temporarily close after employee becomes ill
- PHOTOS: Remembering ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman
- ‘Lebanese Dinner Takeout’ event to take place over weekend