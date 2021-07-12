Plots available at new community garden in Beavercreek

Soin Medical Center has partnered with The Mall at Fairfield Commons to establish a community garden. (Photo/Kettering Health)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center has partnered with The Mall at Fairfield Commons to establish a community garden.

Kettering Health said the garden, located between the mall and the medical center, is for those that would like access to locally grown fruits and vegetables.

The garden has 15 10X6 foot plots lined with colored pavers painted by nurses at Soin Medical Center, according to a release. Each person or family can have one plot until the end of September at no cost.

People who are interested in getting a plot can call (937) 427-9031.

For more information on Kettering Health, visit www.ketteringhealth.org.