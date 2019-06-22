Turning much warmer and more humid on Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN) – Still a lot of clouds around for this afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine. Should be a pretty good evening for the Dragons game.

THIS AFTERNOON: Plenty of clouds. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy Low 63

SUNDAY: Increasing humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs near 85

There will be a lot of dry weather over the weekend. Chances for showers and storms increase Sunday evening when there is a chance of severe weather. Main threats Sunday evening and overnight will be flooding due to heavy rain and high winds. There is a low chance of tornadoes and hail.

Drier weather expected next week with an increase in sunshine.

