DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people from the Miami Valley linked to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection could soon receive plea offers.

Shawndale and Donald Chilcoat could receive those offers from federal prosecutors soon, according to our partners at the Lima News.

The Chilcoats are due back in court July 3. An offer is expected before that hearing.

Both were arrested last August and face several charges. FBI officials said they connected the Chilcoats to the attack on the Capitol through pictures that were taken of them on Jan. 6, 2022.

Many people have already been sentenced for their roles in the attack, including Champaign County native Jessica Watkins who received more than eight years in federal prison last week.