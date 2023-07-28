DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eight years ago, a car crash tragically took the life of 7-year-old Kaleb Mondale Cook who was riding his bike along a Dayton street.

The Dakota Center began a mission to remember him forever, building a playground where it would be safe for kids to play in the area.

On Friday, July 28, the playground, dubbed with the name Kaleb’s Corner, was officially dedicated to celebrating Kaleb’s life.

Kaleb and his family were friends of the center and had been supported by neighbors throughout the whole process, and Friday’s events are not the end of plans for Kaleb’s Corner, officials say.

“The effort had been longstanding in coming along, but it was really just a confluence of opportunity where a longstanding foundation and a new relationship with a foundation were able to put the seed money together to begin to raise funds to purchase this equipment,” Mike Miller, executive director for The Dakota Center, said.

“Our total so far, we’ve got over $45,000 invested into Kaleb’s Corner.”

The Dakota Center has been in the community for 58 years, and they say they hope to continue making safe places for children and families to go and play in the area.

The playground is housed at The Dakota Center located at 33 Barnett Street.