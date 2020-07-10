Plasma donations still needed for COVID-19 treatment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday, Lt. Governor Jon Husted called for COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma.

Convalescent plasma is one of the best treatment options for coronavirus patients. The therapy was developed in the Miami Valley back in April.

Since its launch, the Community Blood Center has shipped more than 300 units to hospitals, and with the rise in cases, the need for plasma is rising as well.

Individuals in the Dayton region who are interested in donating plasma can contact the Community Blood Center (@blooddonor) or visit https://t.co/NKOFhCYfaI to make an appointment to donate. — Lt. Governor Jon Husted (@LtGovHusted) July 9, 2020

“We’re maxing out some of our donors. In the meantime, the demand just keeps going up. The physicians know it works. They want to be able to administer it earlier in someone’s sickness, so they want to get on it and right now we cannot meet that demand, right now. We’re right up against it,” says Mark Pompilio with the Community Blood Center.

Any former COVID-19 patient is asked to donate at the center in downtown Dayton. Click here to learn more.