DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It has been one month since a fire heavily damaged the historic Wright Brothers factory in Dayton, but the site’s future has not gone up in flames.

Commissioners approved contracting a developer to come up with a vision for the site. The city will pay $280,000 for nine months to provide consulting and develop a master plan.

Developers will be tasked to come up with multiple plans: one if the historic hangars can be salvaged and one if they cannot. City economic leaders say redevelopment at the site has been in the works for years.

“This contract will allow us the opportunity to engage the community,” Veronica Morris, City of Dayton Supervisor of Economic Development, said. “It will allow us to look at market analysis and research and have someone on board to help the city look and think about this property every day.”

In 2018, the site was named a National Park site for Dayton. Last March, the Dayton City Commission approved funding to attempt to revitalize the historic building.

The city anticipates they will hire a contractor in the next two weeks.