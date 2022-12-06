Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Trotwood says plans are underway to revitalize the Salem Mall and Sears site. The plans include an outdoor amphitheater, food hall and support for small businesses, but mostly, create opportunities like never before.

“With all of the economic development going on in Trotwood in the past year and a half, we’re expecting more demand in the community coming into 2023,” said Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Chad Downing.

Since taking ownership of the mall site in Spring 2019, the Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation applied for Congressional Project Funding and has received support from Congressman Mike Turner to request direct funding from congress to rejuvenate the Salem Mall.

The application is focused on three key components:

Food access: The TCIC will create a food hall or farmers market to launch small food businesses and showcase locally grown food directly taken from Trotwood’s soil.

Business Support Space: Will act as vendor space to grow our small business community.

Workforce Development Opportunities: giving residents the resources to earn certifications for future job employers.

“We’re going to have resources like workforce development, small business support but also a place where residents can buy locally produced foods like fresh produce grown right here in Trotwood,” said Downing.

Downing anticipates the Revitalization Project will bring the Salem Mall back to life and put Trotwood back on the map.

“We could’ve easily turned the site into an industrial park, or amazon warehouse, that would’ve been easy but why it’s taken a little bit of time is to have something meaningful and impactful and putting Trotwood into a strong position going into the future,” said Downing.

As plans become concrete, Trotwood wants to hear from you.

Residents and stakeholders will have opportunities to provide input, whether they’re in person meeting, surveys or virtual sessions— to stay up to date on this project by clicking here.