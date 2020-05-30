Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Planned power outage in Celina, repairs underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Celina has been advised that Dayton Power and Light will be making permanent repairs to its failing Air Brake Switch equipment.

The repairs are to take place at the South Sugar Street Electric Substation from 12:01 a.m. May 30 and have estimated the repairs to take eight hours.

If the repairs are postponed due to inclement weather, the alternate start date would be May 31 at 12:01 a.m.

The Celina Police Department asks that residents not call local police or utility companies to report this outage.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS