Planned power outage in Celina, repairs underway

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Celina has been advised that Dayton Power and Light will be making permanent repairs to its failing Air Brake Switch equipment.

The repairs are to take place at the South Sugar Street Electric Substation from 12:01 a.m. May 30 and have estimated the repairs to take eight hours.

If the repairs are postponed due to inclement weather, the alternate start date would be May 31 at 12:01 a.m.

The Celina Police Department asks that residents not call local police or utility companies to report this outage.