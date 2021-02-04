Planned permanent law enforcement memorial takes a step toward reality

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Association said on its Facebook page Wednesday it has secured a location for a permanent memorial.

In the post, the Association said it has been a long-standing goal to build a permanent memorial to honor those who gave everything to serve and protect their communities.

Artists and architects are currently submitting plans to be considered for the memorial. Fundraising to build the memorial will begin soon, according to the Association and more information about the memorial, including its location, is expected in the coming days and weeks.