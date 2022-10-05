VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton International Airport has reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a plane veering off the runway Wednesday evening.

According to Ohio State Patrol Dayton Post, 42 passengers and 3 crew members were aboard the plane, United Airlines Flight 3818, at the time of the crash. The flight was coming from Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

No injuries have been reported, however, the plane sustained minor damage to its left wing.

Passengers of the flight have disembarked on shuttle buses, according to a spokesperson at Dayton International. Some passengers spoke to 2 NEWS who say while the plane was skidding off the runway, the staff and passengers remained calm.

“I looked out my window and just saw grass which is pretty unusual,” said passenger John. “You could feel when the breaks hit and then caught, and just felt the plane go sideways.”

Crews were dispatched to the airport at 7:30 p.m.