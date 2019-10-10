Plane loses engine upon takeoff, crashes in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A pilot made an emergency landing on a roadway in Washington Township after suffering engine trouble Thursday afternoon.
Officials tell 2 NEWS the small plane crashed in the area of W. Spring Valley Pike and Yankee Street.
The pilot did not suffer serious injuries.
The aircraft struck another vehicle on the roadway while making its landing. The occupants of the car were taken to an area hospital for evaluation but are not believed to be seriously injured.
Miami Township police are encouraging the public to avoid the area while agencies investigate.
The FAA has been called to conduct an investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Economist: Dayton economy will soften next year, but continue growth
- Pres. Trump says he won’t be accept anything less than a ‘big’ China trade deal — but it’s unlikely
- Grand Jury: Officers ‘acted lawfully’ in July shooting
- Ohio Lt. Governor and Mayor Whaley offer different approaches to gun laws at conference
- Storm Team 2 Forecast