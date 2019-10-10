Plane loses engine upon takeoff, crashes in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A pilot made an emergency landing on a roadway in Washington Township after suffering engine trouble Thursday afternoon.

Officials tell 2 NEWS the small plane crashed in the area of W. Spring Valley Pike and Yankee Street.

The pilot did not suffer serious injuries.

The aircraft struck another vehicle on the roadway while making its landing. The occupants of the car were taken to an area hospital for evaluation but are not believed to be seriously injured.

Miami Township police are encouraging the public to avoid the area while agencies investigate.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Spring Valley Pike at Yankee Road. MCSO and Highway Patrol are investigating a small plane crash. — Miami Township, Montgomery County, Ohio Police (@miami_ohio) October 10, 2019

The FAA has been called to conduct an investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.