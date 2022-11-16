Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane suffered a rough end to its flight Wednesday afternoon after landing with no landing gear.

According to Moraine Police Dispatch, an airplane landed on its belly at the Moraine Airpark just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called to assist at the airpark located at 3800 Clearview Road.

Moraine Police Dispatch said that no one was injured in the landing and no fuel was spilled.

It is currently unknown what may have caused the plane to land without landing gear. This incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.