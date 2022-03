WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a lake at Caeser Creek State Park on Wednesday.

According to the Lebanon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a plane crashed into a lake at Caeser Creek State Park off of Harveyburg Road around 4 p.m.

OSHP reported there were no injuries.

OSHP, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

