Plane crashes into Grand Lake St Marys

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane has crashed and is partially submerged in the waters of Grand Lake St. Marys in Wapakoneta.

The crash happened Thursday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the plane crashed into Grand Lake St. Marys. Emergency crews are staged at Casella-Montezuma Road and Guadalupe Road.

OSP told 2 NEWS the pilot is out of the plane and has been taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Fire crews are on the scene working to contain fluids leaking from the plane into the water.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources are on the way to the scene as well.