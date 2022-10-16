NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board.

Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon Fire Department, and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. OSP confirmed the pilot of the plane was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the FAA.

