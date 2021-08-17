Plane crashes after losing power over Bellefontaine Regional Airport

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — State troopers are investigating a plane crash at Bellefontaine Regional Airport that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol sent troopers to the airport around 4:10 p.m. on reports of a plane landing several thousands of feet away from the runway after it lost power.

A certified instructor and one student were onboard when the plane lost power to both the right and left engines while departing the airport. They were able to stabilize the twin engine plane but were forced to land several thousand feet past the runway.

Upon landing they struck a fence and eventually came to rest at the edge of airport property. Neither the instructor or the student were injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.