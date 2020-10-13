2 injured in New Carlisle plane crash

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crash has been reported at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash was reported just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the airport located in the 10000 block of Milton Carlisle Road.

Bethel Township Fire said on its Facebook page two people were removed from the plane and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The plane was on fire after the crash and firefighters said the fire is out.

(WDTN Photo)

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.