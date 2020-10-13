2 injured in New Carlisle plane crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crash has been reported at the Andy Barnhart Memorial Airport.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash was reported just before 2 p.m. Tuesday at the airport located in the 10000 block of Milton Carlisle Road.

Bethel Township Fire said on its Facebook page two people were removed from the plane and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The plane was on fire after the crash and firefighters said the fire is out.

(WDTN Photo)

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS