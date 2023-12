XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A plane crash was confirmed in Xenia on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post, troopers received a call to respond to the 2900 block of Old U.S. Route 35 at 2:05 p.m. Troopers were sent to the area on a reported plane crash.

According to our 2 NEWS crew at the scene, no injuries have been reported. The plane landed in a bean field.

This story is developing.