DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a plane crash in Preble County on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Oxford Gettysburg Road. Authorities received a call around 9 p.m. from a resident who said that someone had knocked on their door after attempting to land a small experimental aircraft in a nearby field.

Authorities found an experimental aircraft on its top in the field.

The pilot had non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Reid Health hospital in Richmond, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

No one else was in the plane or hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to be called in the morning.