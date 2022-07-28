DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attending the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend? Here are some places to check out while you’re in the area.
Food
Here are a few restaurants that can only be found in the Gem City.
- 500 E. 1st St., Dayton
- Sports bar with views of Day Air Ballpark
- 327 E. 3rd St., Dayton
- Thai and American cooking
- 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton
- Modern Mexican cuisine
- 115 E. 3rd St., Dayton
- Breakfast and brunch
Brews
These places have not just special brews, but all of your favorites on tap.
- 329 E. 1st St., Dayton
- Craft beers
- 135 E. 2nd St., Dayton
- Full menu with beer on tap
- 41 Madison St., Dayton
- Specialty Dayton beers
- 116 Webster St., Dayton
- Food and beer originating from Athens, Ohio
- 417 E. 3rd St., Dayton
- Beer and entertainment
Entertainment
Looking for some casual entertainment? Or maybe a history tour? Here are a few options near RiverScape MetroPark.
- 308 E. 1st St., Dayton
- Traditional and original sandwiches made fresh
- Free-play arcade games
- 123 E. 3rd St., Dayton
- Axe throwing, games, full-service bar
- 125 E. 1st St. Dayton
- Dayton history experience