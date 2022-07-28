DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attending the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend? Here are some places to check out while you’re in the area.

Food

Here are a few restaurants that can only be found in the Gem City.

Brixx Ice Company

  • 500 E. 1st St., Dayton
  • Sports bar with views of Day Air Ballpark

White Lotus

  • 327 E. 3rd St., Dayton
  • Thai and American cooking

Sueño

  • 607 E. 3rd St., Dayton
  • Modern Mexican cuisine

Salt Block Biscuit Company

  • 115 E. 3rd St., Dayton
  • Breakfast and brunch

Brews

These places have not just special brews, but all of your favorites on tap.

Lock 27 Brewing

  • 329 E. 1st St., Dayton
  • Craft beers

Mudlick Tap House

  • 135 E. 2nd St., Dayton
  • Full menu with beer on tap

Dayton Beer Company

  • 41 Madison St., Dayton
  • Specialty Dayton beers

Little Fish Brewing Company

  • 116 Webster St., Dayton
  • Food and beer originating from Athens, Ohio

The Barrel House

  • 417 E. 3rd St., Dayton
  • Beer and entertainment

Entertainment

Looking for some casual entertainment? Or maybe a history tour? Here are a few options near RiverScape MetroPark.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

  • 308 E. 1st St., Dayton
  • Traditional and original sandwiches made fresh
  • Free-play arcade games

Two Social

  • 123 E. 3rd St., Dayton
  • Axe throwing, games, full-service bar

Memorial Hall

  • 125 E. 1st St. Dayton
  • Dayton history experience