DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Attending the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend? Here are some places to check out while you’re in the area.

Food

Here are a few restaurants that can only be found in the Gem City.

Brixx Ice Company

500 E. 1st St., Dayton

Sports bar with views of Day Air Ballpark

White Lotus

327 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Thai and American cooking

Sueño

607 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Modern Mexican cuisine

Salt Block Biscuit Company

115 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Breakfast and brunch

Brews

These places have not just special brews, but all of your favorites on tap.

Lock 27 Brewing

329 E. 1st St., Dayton

Craft beers

Mudlick Tap House

135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Full menu with beer on tap

Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton

Specialty Dayton beers

Little Fish Brewing Company

116 Webster St., Dayton

Food and beer originating from Athens, Ohio

The Barrel House

417 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Beer and entertainment

Entertainment

Looking for some casual entertainment? Or maybe a history tour? Here are a few options near RiverScape MetroPark.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St., Dayton

Traditional and original sandwiches made fresh

Free-play arcade games

Two Social

123 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Axe throwing, games, full-service bar

Memorial Hall

125 E. 1st St. Dayton

Dayton history experience