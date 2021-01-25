‘Pizza with a Purpose’ raising money for workers impacted by pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Restaurant Association is collaborating with pizza shops for the “Pizza with a Purpose” fundraiser.

From now through Jan. 31, participating shops will donate $1 from every pepperoni pizza sold.

The money will benefit the Ohio Restaurant Employee Fund which helps food service workers financially impacted by the pandemic.

Dayton’s Orginal Pizza Factory, Wheat Penny and the Rusty Bucket are the only local shops taking part.

For more information on the fundraiser or to donate, visit www.ohiorestaurantsrelief.org.

