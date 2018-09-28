Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed Video

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A Pizza Hut driver was delivering a pizza to an apartment near the intersection of Union and Wegner Rd. Thursday night when he told police a robber got into his car, and demanded he go to a nearby ATM and withdraw money.

He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.

The driver drove to Clayton Fire Department Station 85 to contact police.

Butler Township Police Chief, John Porter, said the driver followed the golden rule any robbery victim should, and that is cooperate completely.

He said delivery drivers are specially trained to follow specific protocol in this instance, but there are tips anyone can use if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

"I don't recommend driving your car into a brick wall," said Porter. "I don't recommend trying to fight off someone if you're not especially trained to do so."

He said instead, try to only shop during daylight or in well lit areas with another person.

Always put any bags or items in trunk, and when returning to your car, always have your keys ready, scanning the area for any suspicious activity.

"Self defense classes that individuals can take, they will teach you and train you on ways in which you can hold your keys, spacing them out in between your hands, using them as a defensive weapon in case someone should attack you," said Porter.

He said if you are a victim, pay attention to the suspect's height, weight, their smell, and their shoes because suspects often change clothes, but many times not their shoes.

His final piece of advice - just breathe.

"Statistics have found that once you realize what's going on, you start taking some deep breaths, you can actually clear your mind and reduce the adrenaline affect and become a better, clearer thinker," said Porter.

If you have any information on Thursday's robbery, contact Englewood Police.

