Pizza Bandit accepting community donations to help feed local youth

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pizza Bandit is partnering with Daybreak Dayton to give back to local youth who need emergency services or are experiencing homelessness.

The pizzeria is allowing community members to purchase pizzas for young people who utilize the shelter. For every pizza donated, Pizza Bandit will donate one pizza to the non-profit to help feed clients and raise funds for their mission.

Daybreak operates the region’s only emergency shelter open 24/7 for youth ages 10 to 21. The organization also provides shelter, food, clothing, counseling, safety, and stability to more than 300 youth each year.

To learn more about the non-profit, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Bill Cosby attorneys hold media briefing

Iowa man facing weapons charges post bond, exits jail, later proposes

Montgomery County Female Leadership Academy

Over 50% of Ohio remains unvaccinated missing Biden's Holiday goal

Troy artist's Da Vinci interpretation on display for Sculptures on the Square

OSP releases crash report after man was run over by Springfield Police cruiser

More News