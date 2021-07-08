Pizza Bandit accepting community donations to help feed local youth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pizza Bandit is partnering with Daybreak Dayton to give back to local youth who need emergency services or are experiencing homelessness.

The pizzeria is allowing community members to purchase pizzas for young people who utilize the shelter. For every pizza donated, Pizza Bandit will donate one pizza to the non-profit to help feed clients and raise funds for their mission.

Daybreak operates the region’s only emergency shelter open 24/7 for youth ages 10 to 21. The organization also provides shelter, food, clothing, counseling, safety, and stability to more than 300 youth each year.

