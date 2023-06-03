DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A WIC office located inside of Piqua is closing their doors for good in June.

The Piqua WIC location is currently inside of the Piqua Salvation Army in Miami County. On Thursday, June 15, the location will be closing their doors. Active individuals and families will be transferred to a new location in Troy, according to Miami County Public Health.

People that normally go to the WIC location will have to go to the Troy location, located inside of Hobart Center for County Government, located on Adams St. in Troy.

Members of WIC from the Piqua location can visit the Troy location Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. The center is also open every other Friday as well.

If you are a member of Piqua WIC and have any questions, you are asked to contact Troy WIC at 937-573-3549.