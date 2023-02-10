DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Last month, 2 NEWS’ Kelley King introduced you to a group of teens who are helping to support an important cause: Raising money for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Students from both schools sold t-shirts weeks ahead of the Piqua vs. Troy basketball game that was held tonight to benefit the cause.

The Piqua student and organizer behind the cause, Tren Rudd, said that he started the fundraiser after doing research for a school project and learning that many veterans struggle with PTSD.

“I found out that the transition from a life of service to a traditional American lifestyle in the United States is very difficult for them,” Rudd said.

“I did some research, and I learned that the reason for it is PTSD. Veterans are a big part of my life. I have family members that are veterans, and it’s just great to see I can help them out. That’s the reason why I’m doing it.”

At tonight’s game, fans, cheerleaders and players from both sides all wore the fundraiser t-shirt, showing support for veterans.

Troy’s Assistant Varsity Coach, Nnaemeka Anene, who happens to have a twin brother in the military, said the cause is near to him and he is thankful that they got a chance to support, even though Troy and Piqua are rivals.

“I think it’s a major thing that we’re able to come together, wear these shirts during the game and support our troops and our veterans. I think it was a great idea, and I’m happy that we were able to make it happen despite all the circumstances that today holds,” Anene said.

Before the night began, Rudd and his group had raised around 12 thousand dollars, with a goal of being able to make it to 15 thousand by the end of the game.

The money the students raised will be donated to ‘Save a Warrior’, helping veterans. By simply selling t-shirts, Rudd also reached another goal, which was informing people about the issue.

“First, I just want to spread awareness to PTSD,” Rudd said. “But my hope is that people understand that it’s a problem. And I know, I understand that it’s difficult to talk about, but maybe quit overlooking it so much. If you are a veteran, you need to go out and seek help.”