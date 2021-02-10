Piqua troopers to conduct traffic enforcement blitz on I-75

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz on I-75 through the months of February and March.

OSHP said the blitz will focus on reducing speed, crashes, distracted and impaired driving and crash causing violations.

“On average, over 30,000 vehicles travel through our area on a daily basis and our ultimate goal is to ensure those motorists arrive to their destinations safely”, said Piqua Post Commander, Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart. “To do that, we will be focusing extra attention to this area to bring those aggressive driving trends down and ultimately, make the roads safer for our friends and loved ones.”

The local initiative will run in conjunction with the 6 State Initiative Interstate Enforcement Blitz, which runs the weekend of February 19 through the 21.

For more information on traffic safety, visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.