Piqua trooper, dispatcher receive district honors

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) – The Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol named Trooper Eric Devers their Post State Trooper of the Year and Tina Creviston as Post Dispatcher of the Year.

Each year, post personnel select employees who best exhibit the core values of the division and work hard every shift to serve the citizens of Ohio. The following traits, technical knowledge, positive attitude, communication, resourcefulness, enthusiasm, and leadership qualities, are considered when selecting employees.

Both trooper Devers and dispatcher Creviston were interviewed and selected by the District Command Staff as the Piqua District Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year and will go onto to represent the district at the state level.

Selections for the state award winners will be sometime next year. As district winners, each employee receives an award ribbon to wear on their uniform and a certificate of recognition.

Both Devers and Creviston have served with the division for six years. This is the second time Devers has been selected as the Piqua Post Trooper of the Year and his first district award. This is the first time receiving the award for Creviston.