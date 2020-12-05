Piqua to host ‘reverse’ holiday parade Saturday

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Downtown Piqua’s holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 5 is going to look a lot different this year due to COVID-19.

The Miami Valley Today reported the annual parade will start at 2 p.m. at Piqua High School and take on a reverse parade format.

The reverse parade will have the floats in a stationary position and spectators will drive past in their vehicles. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the most festive float.

Both the Piqua High School marching band and the Show Choir will perform along the parade route. People can listen to them by tuning into FM 91.1. Those attending the parade are asked to not stop along the parade route or throw candy from their vehicle.

For more information, call Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355 or visit their Facebook page.